Miguel Ferrer, character and voice actor who appeared in shows including “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “Crossing Jordan” and films including “RoboCop” and “Iron Man 3,” died Thursday of cancer. He was 61.

Ferrer was the son of top 1950s singer Rosemary Clooney and actor Jose Ferrer and first cousin to George Clooney. He appeared on “NCIS: Los Angeles” for seven seasons.

“NCIS: Los Angeles” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement, “Today, NCIS: Los Angeles lost a beloved family member. Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

He also appeared on the original “Twin Peaks” and will reprise his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield in the upcoming “Twin Peaks” reboot.

His TV roles included “Shannon’s Deal,” “Broken Badges,” “Crossing Jordan,” “Bionic Woman” and “Desperate Housewives.” He also provided voices for films, TV shows and videogames including “Mulan,” “Superman: The Animated Series,” “Robot Chicken,” the “Halo 3” videogame, “American Dad!,” and “The Spectacular Spider-Man.”

Born in Santa Monica, Calif., he started out as a studio musician, touring with his mother and Bing Crosby and recording with Keith Moon of The Who, before moving into television and film.

Among his early appearances were playing his father’s younger self on “Magnum P.I.” and playing an Excelsior helm officer in “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock.” In “Robocop,” he played corporate executive and villain Bob Morton, a type he would return to frequently in roles such as an engineer in “DeepStar Six,” in “Hot Shots! Part Deux,” in mini-series “The Stand” and as a drug informant in “Traffic.”

He is survived by his wife, Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi and several brothers and sisters.