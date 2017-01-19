After news broke of the death of “NCIS: Los Angeles” actor Miguel Ferrer on Thursday, there was an outpouring of emotion and reminiscing on Twitter. The actor’s cousin, George Clooney, was among the first to pay tribute to the prolific voice and character actor.

In a statement obtained by Variety, Clooney expressed his family’s grief on what he called a historic day for the country.

“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family,” Clooney said. “Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”

Many celebrities, friends and co-stars joined Clooney in paying tribute to the “Robocop” and “Twin Peaks” actor on Twitter.

RIP Miguel Ferrer, my first ever onscreen boyfriend. And thank you, @alfranken for giving me the opportunity to work with him. #Lateline 💜 — Sunny Mabrey (@SunnyMabrey) January 19, 2017

Such a sad day. My heart goes out to his family and our friends at NCIS LA.

A wonderful man. https://t.co/Y6QVhPh00g — Brian Dietzen (@BrianDietzen) January 19, 2017

“Twin Peaks” co-creator Mark Frost, who was also a friend of Ferrer’s for over 40 years, tweeted a trilogy of heartfelt condolence tweets.

1) A death in the family: just learned we lost Miguel Ferrer today. Join me pls in sending sympathy to his wife and family. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

2) We go back to 1974. Broke in on the same show. Great talent, better man. Working & writing for him a highlight in every part of my life. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

3) Too soon, too soon, too soon. — Mark Frost (@mfrost11) January 19, 2017

Meanwhile British director Edgar Wright recalled Ferrer’s “Robocop” performance with enthusiastic fondness.

RIP the great Miguel Ferrer. Memorable in many roles like TWIN PEAKS & just brilliant as Bob Morton in ROBOCOP. 'I fucking love that guy!'. pic.twitter.com/CKAXNKG3V4 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 19, 2017

Ferrer’s fellow “Twin Peaks” star Kyle MacLachlan also paid tribute to the actor who brought the show’s Agent Rosenfield to life.

Awful news…Miguel Ferrer is gone. Agent Rosenfield, I love you. RIP.

-Coop — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 19, 2017

