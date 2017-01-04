She’s done the last Oprah interview in the White House; now it’s time for Michelle Obama to wave goodbye from the confines of 30 Rock. The First Lady of the U.S. (FLOTUS, in common parlance) will have her last talk show appearance as the sitting FLOTUS on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

This will be Obama’s third time on “The Tonight Show.” For her first appearance on Feb. 20, 2014, she participated in the “Ew!” sketch with Fallon and guest Will Ferrell, and during her second appearance on Apr. 2, 2015, she showed off her dancing skills with Fallon in a presentation of the “Evolution Of Mom Dancing.” Her final appearance will come just one day after her husband gives his farewell address from Chicago.

The First Lady’s farewell tour also included a stop on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for some Carpool Karaoke earlier this summer, as well as an appearance on NFL quarterback Cam Newton’s Nickelodeon show “All In With Cam Newton.” She has also appeared in the past on various Funny Or Die exclusives, a la shopping for healthy snacks with Big Bird and Billy Eichner.

From Universal Television and Broadway Video, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and produced by Gerard Bradford, Mike DiCenzo and Katie Hockmeyer. Jamie Granet-Bederman produces.