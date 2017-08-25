Michael Vick Joins Fox Sports as NFL Analyst

Former quarterback Michael Vick is joining Fox Sports as an NFL analyst.

Fox Sports is set to officially announce Vick’s addition to its NFL broadcast team on Sunday. Vick will be a studio analyst for “Fox NFL Kickoff,” which will precede regular pregame show “Fox NFL Sunday.”

“I’m very excited,” Vick told USA Today Friday. “Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”

Vick played 13 seasons in the NFL, with the Atlanta Falcons from 2001-2006, with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-20013, and a season each with the New York Jets in 2014 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015.

Vick was the first overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft and went on to play in four Pro Bowls. His career was interrupted in 2007 when he pleaded guilty to involvement in illegal dog fighting. He was suspended from the NFL and spent 21 months in prison. In 2009, the Falcons released, who went on to sign with the Eagles after being reinstated to the league.