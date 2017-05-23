Michael Strahan Sets Unscripted Development Pact With ITV America

Michael Strahan’s SMAC Entertainment has set an unscripted TV development deal with ITV America.

The deal calls for SMAC to develop a range of projects for network, cable and streaming buyers.

Strahan and his producing partner at SMAC, Constance Schwartz-Morini, are already in business with ITV on the NFL Network series “Take My Ride.” The companies are also collaborating on projects with Wiz Khalifa and on adaptations of existing ITV formats.

“Constance and I have an enormous amount of respect for the team at ITV America and the group’s spirit of creative risk, support and collaboration, which is key for us as producers and entrepreneurs.

SMAC will be able to tap into ITV America’s portfolio of production banners that includes ITV Entertainment, Leftfield Pictures, Loud TV, Outpost Entertainment, Sirens Media, DiGa, Gurney Productions, High Noon Entertainment, and Thinkfactory Media.

Strahan has become a ubiquitous presence in TV as a co-anchor of “Good Morning America,” an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and as the host of ABC’s primetime revival of “$100,000 Pyramid.”

“Michael is a total class act: kind, engaged and authentic, whether he’s speaking to an assistant or to a network president,” said ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery. “His expertise and ability to navigate everything from sports and game shows to docs and competition, along with his and Constance’s keen instincts for what resonates with audiences, make SMAC an amazing partner for ITV America.”

SMAC is repped by WME.