Michael Shannon Joins David O. Russell’s Drama Series at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Shannon is set to join Robert De Niro and Julianne Moore in Amazon and Weinstein Co.’s new untitled drama series from David O. Russell.

The highly anticipated series landed with Amazon and the Weinstein Co. last fall after a competitive bidding war for the project, which has De Niro and Moore starring and Russell writing and directing.

Amazon has committed to two eight-episode seasons of the series, which will be produced by Russell, Alexandra Milchan, and Scott Lambert, who developed the project with Russell. Harvey Weinstein, David Glasser and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison are executive producers.

The project is being described as a mafia crime series; details beyond that, however, are vague. The details of Shannon’s role are also currently unknown.

Production is expected to start later this year in New York.

The casting marks Shannon’s return to television after playing federal agent-turned-Al Capone soldier George Mueller on the HBO mob drama “Boardwalk Empire.” This will also mark Shannon’s first time working with Russell.

Shannon has a busy fall ahead of him with two films expected to be in the thick of the awards race: Fox Searchlight and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” and “The Current War,” where he plays George Westinghouse. He is currently filming the HBO movie “Fahrenheit 451” opposite Michael B. Jordan.

He also has the Warner Bros. pic “Horse Soldiers” bowing next year and the Paramount Network’s “Waco” mini-series.

He is repped by CAA, Wetzel Entertainment, and attorney David Krintzman at Morris Yorn.