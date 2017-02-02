Turner has named Michael Quigley executive vice president of commercial operations, content strategy and monetization for TBS and TNT, the company announced Thursday. Quigley replaces Deb Bradley, who has left Turner. He will report to Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer for Turner.

Quigley will head content strategy for TBS and TNT — including acquisitions, licensing, and scheduling, as well as acquisitions for other Turner brands. He will also manage and facilitate the Turner creative council, a team of cross brand creative executives led by Reilly and charged with exploring shared opportunities and addressing collective challenges.

“Michael’s made a real mark at Turner driving strategy for the expansion of the Turner brands beyond the traditional television screen,” said Reilly. “He’s a terrific leader I know we can count on to both design and implement new value streams for our world-class channels and content going forward.”

Quigley was named senior vice president of brand distribution for Turner Content Distribution in 2014. He joined the company in 2006 as vice president of business development and multi-platform distribution. Prior to joining turner he was vice president of business development and strategy for DMX MUSIC and worked at Liberty Digital and Time Warner.