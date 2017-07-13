IM Global Lands International Rights to ‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’

IM Global will take “Michael Jackson’s Halloween” out internationally after landing distribution rights to the animated special, which will air on CBS in the U.S.

Produced by Optimum, the Michael Jackson company now owned by his estate, the special will feature an animated version of the late singer and performer in its finale and have Jackson songs throughout.

Voice talent on the special includes Christine Baranski (“The Good Fight”), Kiersey Clemons (“Justice League”), and Alan Cumming (“The Good Wife”). The special, which bows on CBS this fall, follows two millennials, Vincent and Victoria, who find themselves on a mysterious Halloween journey inside a hotel on 777 Jackson Street.

John Branca and John McClain, co-executors of The Estate of Michael Jackson, serve as executive producers on the special. The “Halloween” deal is Optimum’s latest with IM Global, which also distributed “Michael Jackson’s Journey From Motown to Off the Wall,” the Spike Lee documentary about the singer.

“I am thrilled and truly thankful for the opportunity to partner with the Estate of Michael Jackson on the international distribution of ‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween,’” said IM Global Television’s distribution boss Eli Shibley. “This is a universally relatable story accompanied by a magically re-imagined Michael Jackson song list.”