Michael C. Hall will be playing JFK when “The Crown” returns to Netflix for its second season.

Hall will be joined by “Quarry” star Jodi Balfour as Jackie Kennedy. Season 2 of the English drama, which doesn’t yet have a premiere date, will segue into the 1960s, as Queen Elizabeth II loses her third prime minister to scandal amidst the illegal use of Her Majesty’s Armed Forces in Egypt.

The series has also added Matthew Goode to the cast as Lord Snowden, husband of Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby).

“The Crown,” produced by Sony Pictures TV, is rumored to be the streaming service’s most expensive production, clocking in at over $150 million. The series won two Golden Globes last month — for best drama series and best actress in a drama, Claire Foy. Foy and John Lithgow, who played Winston Churchill, also nabbed SAG Awards for their performances.

“The Crown” was created by Oscar winner Peter Morgan. After the series won its Globe for best drama, Morgan told reporters backstage that the second season will end in 1964. “We leave behind a certain kind of Britain and we enter a new Britain,” he said, adding that as the show goes through the years — six seasons are currently planned — main roles will have to be re-cast to remain authentic to the characters’ aging. “At the end of Season 2, we will have to start thinking about a new cast because our cast will reach a limit about what they can play.”