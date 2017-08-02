‘Miami Vice’ Reboot in Works at NBC From Vin Diesel’s Production Company

A reboot of classic cop drama “Miami Vice” is in the works at NBC, Variety has learned.

The project hails from the team behind the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise with Vin Diesel’s production company, One Race Television, teaming up with Chris Morgan Productions, which headed by Chris Morgan. Morgan has written six of the “Fast & Furious” films to date. However, no executive producers have been locked in yet, as deals are still being hammered out.

One Race TV is under a deal at Universal Television, which is the studio behind the “Miami Vice” project.

Peter Macmanus will write the script, based on the original series. While executive producers haven’t been set, it’s more than likely Macmanus, Morgan, and Diesel will all serve as EPs, along with more staffers from One Race TV, and Chris Morgan Prods, including Ainsley Davis.

The original “Miami Vice” aired on NBC from 1984-1990 for five seasons (112 episodes). It starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs, two Miami narcotics detectives. It also starred Saundra Santiago, Edward James Olmos, and Michael Talbott. It featured a long list of guest stars that included Gene Simmons, Pam Grier, Laurence Fishburne, Viggo Mortensen, and John Leguizamo. Michael Mann executive produced the original series, and went on to produce and direct the 2006 film adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.

Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest in a long string of TV series reboots and revivals in recent years. To name just a few: Netflix rebooted the classic sitcom “One Day at a Time,” in addition to commissioning the series continuations “Fuller House” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”; CBS will premiere a reboot of the police drama “S.W.A.T.” in the 2017-2018 season, while the network’s reboot of “MacGyver” is going into its second season and “Hawaii Five-O” is going into its eighth; The CW will debut a new version of “Dynasty” this fall; and Disney is rebooting “DuckTales” in August. As for NBC, the network rebooted Liam Neeson’s “Taken” franchise, and the series is heading into its second season. Plus, “Will & Grace” is heading back to NBC with the original cast.

Morgan, Davis, and Chris Morgan Productions are repped by ICM and McKuin Frankel. Macmanus is repped by UTA.