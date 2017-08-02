‘Miami Vice’ Reboot in Works at NBC From Vin Diesel’s Production Company

A reboot of classic cop drama “Miami Vice” is in the works at NBC, Variety has learned.
The project hails from the team behind the “The Fast and the Furious” franchise with Vin Diesel’s production company, One Race Television, teaming up with Chris Morgan Productions, which headed by Chris Morgan. Morgan has written six of the “Fast & Furious” films to date. However, no executive producers have been locked in yet, as deals are still being hammered out.
One Race TV is under a deal at Universal Television, which is the studio behind the “Miami Vice” project.
Peter Macmanus will write the script, based on the original series. While executive producers haven’t been set, it’s more than likely Macmanus, Morgan, and Diesel will all serve as EPs, along with more staffers from One Race TV, and Chris Morgan Prods, including Ainsley Davis.
The original “Miami Vice” aired on NBC from 1984-1990 for five seasons (112 episodes). It starred Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett and Philip Michael Thomas as Ricardo Tubbs, two Miami narcotics detectives. It also starred Saundra Santiago, Edward James Olmos, and Michael Talbott. It featured a long list of guest stars that included Gene Simmons, Pam Grier, Laurence Fishburne, Viggo Mortensen, and John Leguizamo. Michael Mann executive produced the original series, and went on to produce and direct the 2006 film adaptation starring Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell.
Should the project move forward, it would mark the latest in a long string of TV series reboots and revivals in recent years. To name just a few: Netflix rebooted the classic sitcom “One Day at a Time,” in addition to commissioning the series continuations “Fuller House” and “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life”; CBS will premiere a reboot of the police drama “S.W.A.T.” in the 2017-2018 season, while the network’s reboot of “MacGyver” is going into its second season and “Hawaii Five-O” is going into its eighth; The CW will debut a new version of “Dynasty” this fall; and Disney is rebooting “DuckTales” in August. As for NBC, the network rebooted Liam Neeson’s “Taken” franchise, and the series is heading into its second season. Plus, “Will & Grace” is heading back to NBC with the original cast.
Morgan, Davis, and Chris Morgan Productions are repped by ICM and McKuin Frankel. Macmanus is repped by UTA.
Yes, we get it that Dynasty is a new version. With new people. New cast. And a roll of the dice. But what about Miami Vice? I’ve been championing this move for a long time. But to be successful you bring back as many original cast members you can. Because they not only know how to do it, they also fit the mold. And from 1984 to 1990 with 112 episodes, that is a mold to remember. And you make it as close to the original as can be done. A Ferrari. Remember the earlier car, a rebadged Corvette to mimic the Ferrari Daytona? Made Ferrari mad. Really mad. So mad Ferrari gave the set two (2) Testarossas to use in filming. Even Don would rent a Ferrari when he visited California to keep up the image. None of that crap Jeffrey Donovan drove on Burn Notice. But for the real deal–a Ferrari. And you do it, you bring it back, in MIAMI–the only place to have it. And you can be sure the original cast is more than willing to work out, prep for the show, and get in shape although it didn’t do David Hasselhoff any good for his cameo in the recent movie version of Baywatch which bombed miserably because–no original cast. And you don’t R rate a movie like that with no female nudity. What were they thinking? They weren’t.
Based on the Fast & Furious franchise, this is a creative trainwreck waiting to happen. This reboot will fail without Mann’s involvement. Period. End of story.
Mann failed himself by casting new characters in the film adaptation. I can’t believe such stupidity. I’m sure Don and Michael would have been more than willing to again reprise their original TV roles. This isn’t to say Foxx and Farrell aren’t accomplished actors. Just to do it right you go with what you had, still have, and have the good sense to bring them back in roles no other can handle. Based on this I wouldn’t trust the reboot under Mann which is probably why he’s out.
You can’t “reboot” “Miami Vice.” That show was linked to a very specific time period and its music. Any reboot will pair another couple of guys doing some pale imitation of what at the time, was a relatively ground-breaking one-hour. It may stay on for years, assuming it gets picked up but just like the reboot of “Hawaii 5-0,” this one will just turn out to be a lame, pedestrian remake.
Which is why it will fail before it gets off the drawing board. You do it right or you don’t do it at all. Now if they’re looking for a tax write-off we all get screwed.