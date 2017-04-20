MGM Television has secured a deal with Women of Wrestling (WOW) to produce a range of unscripted programming, Variety has learned.

WOW was founded by David McLane, who previously launched the wrestling promotion the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) in the 1980’s. The latter promotion will also be the subject of a Netflix scripted series of the same name, which premieres on June 23.

McLane, who is also the president of WOW, will work with MGM TV president Mark Burnett and MGM’s head of unscripted programming, Barry Poznick, to create content across networks, digital platforms, cable, and multicast networks.

This is MGM TV’s third partnership in the sports arena with “Lucha Underground” in its third season and its previously announced partnership with the Drone Racing League.

“Barry and I witnessed first-hand the enormous global fan base of professional wrestling with our team’s production of ‘Lucha Underground,’” Burnett said. “We were looking to expand on our experience doing Lucha, and WOW felt like a natural progression in the space. We love what Jeanie has developed and share in her vision of transforming this entertainment landscape. Together, we will look to elevate the WOW brand through creative production and enhanced character-driven storytelling.”

WOW refers to its wrestlers as Superheroes and includes the likes of tag team Caged Heat, The Governor’s Daughter, Abilene Maverick, The Dagger and newcomer The Alpha Athlete Adrenaline. WOW is beginning production on their fifth season.

“By challenging the status quo in transforming women’s wrestling for the past two years, we feel WOW is now positioned for tremendous growth,” said WOW Owner Jeanie Buss. “We are very excited to have MGM’s incredible management team, headed by Chairman and CEO Gary Barber and Mark Burnett, in place to grow our business model.”