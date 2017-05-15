MGM TV Acquires Rights to Daniel Silva’s Gabriel Allon Spy Novels

MGM Television lands the adaptation rights to author Daniel Silva’s collection of spy novels based around secret agent Gabriel Allon, Variety has learned

All of Silva’s novels have been New York Times Bestsellers, with eight of them debuting at number one. His books have been translated into more than 30 languages and are published around the world by Penguin Random House and most recently HarperCollins. The series follows Allon, an art restorer, spy and assassin.

“I am excited to be working with the talented team at MGM, led by Gary Barber, the home of James Bond, ‘Fargo’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’” Silva said. “For the fans of Gabriel Allon, I thank you for your patience. I always said I would wait for the right time and the right partner.”

Silva and his wife Jamie Gangel will serve as executive producers. Steve Stark and Lindsay Sloane, MGM’s president and executive vice president of television production and development respectively, will oversee production on behalf of the studio.

“The rights to Daniel Silva’s series of riveting and beloved novels have been sought after for years and to entrust us with his work is a huge honor,” said Jonathan Glickman, MGM’s president of the motion picture group. “Along with Jamie and Daniel, we are committed to bringing Gabriel to viewers around the world in the high-class, emotional and thrilling manner that his fans have come to expect.”

Michael Gendler of Gendler & Kelly negotiated the deal on behalf of Silva and Gangel.