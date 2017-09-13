MGM TV Hires Andrew Mittman as Senior VP of Television Production, Development

MGM Television has hired Andrew Mittman as the new senior vice president of television production and development, the studio announced Wednesday.

In addition, Max Kisbye has been promoted to executive vice president of television production and development. In Mittman’s new role, he will be responsible for creating and developing new television series for the studio. Mittman will report to Steve Stark, MGM’s president of television production and development.

“Andrew and Max are incredible assets to this team,” said Stark. “With years of experience and stellar industry relationships, they have a keen sense of what will resonate in this ever-evolving television landscape. I couldn’t be happier to have them continue in our department’s dogged quest to deliver premium quality content across multiple platforms.”

Prior to joining MGM, Mittman was president of film and scripted television at Lloyd Braun’s Whalerock Industries. His development projects there included “Victoria Woodhull” for Amazon Studios, “Elvis” for Warner Bros., “I Am Pilgrim” and “The Addams Family” for MGM, and “Uprising” for Fox. Prior to joining Whalerock, Mittman was head of feature film development at BermanBraun, where he also produced two seasons of “Alphas” for Syfy. Before BermanBraun, Mittman was vice president of development at Lynda Obst Productions, where he worked on projects including “Interstellar.”

Kisbye will continue to oversee “Fargo” for FX, which garnered a win at this weekend’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards and a total of 16 Emmy nominations this year for its third season. He also oversees “Get Shorty,” the 10-episode dark comedy from starring Chris O’Dowd and Ray Romano for Epix, which was recently picked up for a second season.