MGM Acquires ‘Real Housewives,’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Producer Evolution Media

MGM has acquired unscripted television production company Evolution Media, the company announced Tuesday.

Evolution Media’ is behind hit unscripted series like “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Vanderpump Rules” for Bravo, as well as “Botched” for E!. The company will operate as Evolution Media, an MGM Company, with founder and CEO Douglas Ross to become the president of the acquired business and executive vice president of programming and development Alex Baskin to become its president of programming and development, both reporting to Barry Poznick, MGM’s president of unscripted television. The business will continue to operate out of its current Burbank headquarters under Ross and Baskin (pictured above).

Founded 30 years ago by Ross, Evolution Media has produced over 50 series including the inaugural seasons of CBS’s “Big Brother” and NBC’s “Fear Factor,” as well as Disney Channel’s “Bug Juice” and TLC’s “10 Years Younger.”

“The shows that Evolution produces are a perfect complement to our slate. Their slick style, high quality and one-of-a-kind casts connect with audiences and generate epic social media engagement. I’m proud to welcome them to the team and together we will continue to produce content that makes headlines,” Poznick said.

The acquisition of Evolution Media further enhances MGM Television’s position in the unscripted space. MGM Television, which is headed by Mark Burnett, currently has hit series on all four major TV networks, including “Survivor” for CBS, “The Voice” for NBC, “Shark Tank” on ABC, “Beat Shazam” on Fox, and “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” on ABC.

“After 30 years of being fiercely independent, we couldn’t be more proud and excited to join forces with the dynamic, creative and supportive leadership team at MGM,” Ross said. “We look forward to working with Gary, Mark and Barry to supercharge Evolution and to write the next chapters in the company’s history with them.”

Evolution Media is represented by Alan Braun and David Gross at CAA and was represented in the transaction by Bryan Bowles and Ron Milkes of Bryor Media Partners and Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton. MGM was represented in the transaction by Latham & Watkins LLP.