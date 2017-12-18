MGM Shakes Up International TV Distribution Team

MGM has restructured its international TV sales operation with new roles for its execs in L.A. and London. Paul Bischoff moves up to become EVP, distribution, for the EMEA region, based in L.A. and reporting to overall sales boss Chris Ottinger.

Bischoff has been overseeing SVOD and pay-TV distribution in all international markets, working with the likes of Netflix, Sky, and Canal+.

Two London-based staffers also get new roles: Charlie Farmer becomes SVP, U.K., China and will also be responsible for European co-production, reporting to Steve Stark, MGM’s president, TV production and development. Alex Peschak will manage the London sales team under the new structure, as well as working across all television and digital distribution across the EMEA region, excluding the U.K., and reporting to Bischoff.

“Paul has been an integral member of the team responsible for building and implementing MGM’s international strategy and is the right person to lead our EMEA business,” said Ottinger. “Charlie and Alex have unparalleled relationships and I am excited to see each of them in enhanced roles within our organization.”

MGM’s TV slate includes “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Fargo” on the scripted side and “Shark Tank” on the unscripted side. Its 2018 lineup includes “Condor,” the series based on the classic movie “Three Days of the Condor.”