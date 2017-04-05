MGM has reached a $1 billion deal to take full ownership of the Epix pay TV venture, buying out the stakes held by Viacom and Lionsgate.

Viacom held 49.76% of Epix while Lionsgate owned 31.15% of the company, founded by the three studios in 2008. The deal values Epix at $1.275 billion in total.

The deal calls for Viacom’s Paramount Pictures and Lionsgate to continue licensing new theatrical releases and library titles to Epix’s linear and streaming services. The sale of the company had been expected ever since Lionsgate bought rival pay-TV group Starz last summer. At that time, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer was clear that it planned to exit the Epix partnership as an owner in an effort to focus on Starz and bring in some extra coin on a non-core asset.

The timing of the sale is also good for Viacom, which is in the midst of a corporate turnaround effort that also involves streamlining operations and focus on core properties.

For MGM, meanwhile, Epix’s four linear channels are a fit with its efforts to expand its TV holdings.

“The addition of Epix provides MGM with a premier distribution platform that complements our strong stable of new and library content in both film and television,” said MGM chairman-CEO Gary Barber. “The acquisition creates increased revenue diversity, new opportunities for growth, and earnings accretion for the benefit of stockholders.”

Mark Greenberg, Epix’s founding president-CEO, will remain at the helm of the company. The former HBO and Showtime exec spearheaded the creation of Epix for the three studios, all of which had previously had pay TV output deals with Showtime.

“This agreement between our founding partners MGM, Lionsgate and Viacom reflects the significant value already created in this joint-venture, while acknowledging the accelerated growth potential of Epix with a single, focused and committed owner,” Greenberg said. “We are proud to have built this very successful business and we want to thank our partners for their investment, strategic engagement and support since our founding.”