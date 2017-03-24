Although Melissa McCarthy’s impersonation of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on “Saturday Night Live” seems like it was a role made for her, she was initially flabbergasted at being asked to fill the role.

During and interview with husband Ben Falcone on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” McCarthy revealed exactly how she came into the role.

“‘SNL’ called and Kent Sublette, one of our old friends from the Groundlings, who is one of the head writers there now, called and he goes, ‘I hear you’re in New York. Do you have any interest in coming in and doing Spicer for us?’” McCarthy said. “I was like ‘What?!’”

In her true fashion, DeGeneres proceeded to pull up side-by-side photos of McCarthy clad in Spicer prosthetic next to an actual photo of the press secretary.

“My dad and Sean Spicer had a baby and it’s me,” McCarthy joked.

DeGeneres then jokingly asked Falcone if he finds McCarthy’s portrayal of Spicer “sexy.”

“I guess I’m into Sean Spicer,” the comedian joked, then clarified, “Sexy wasn’t the first thing that came to mind when I watched it.”

Watch the video below: