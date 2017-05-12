Melissa McCarthy Takes to NYC Streets as Sean Spicer in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Bit (WATCH)

Melissa McCarthy turned heads in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle Friday morning when she was seen rolling down the street on a motorized podium in her guise as White House press secretary Sean Spicer with a “Saturday Night Live” film crew in tow.

McCarthy is set to host Saturday’s edition of “SNL,” which is expected to be a blockbuster given the success of McCarthy’s appearances in recent months as Spicer. Numerous passersby caught video of McCarthy rolling down 58th Street outside the Time Warner Center in the motorized podium that has been used in her previous Spicer sketches.

The Time Warner Center also houses CNN’s New York headquarters.

McCarthy’s appearance caused a stir among New Yorkers, as demonstrated by the flood of photos and videos that flowed into social media platforms. The attention is sure to drive viewership for “SNL,” which is already having a banner season, delivering its highest ratings on a season-long basis in more than 20 years.

Here’s a glimpse of what’s to come on Saturday: