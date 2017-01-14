TV Land has renewed Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone’s comedy series “Nobodies.” The season-two order comes two months before the first season’s scheduled premiere on the Viacom-owned cable channel.

“Picking up ‘Nobodies’ for season two was a no-brainer when all these extremely talented people are behind it,” said Keith Cox, president of development and production for TV Land. “It’s a bold, quirky, hilarious look at what happens when you will do or say anything to succeed in Hollywood.”

“Nobodies” is written by and stars Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras as three comics determined to get their famous friend to help them get their screenplay made into a feature film. McCarthy and Falcone serve as executive producers alongside “MadTV” veteran Michael McDonals, who serves as showrunner. Falcone is directing and guest starring in the pilot episode. Jason Bateman (“Arrested Development”), Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”), Jim Rash (“Community”), and Nat Faxon (“Married”) also appear as guest stars in the pilot.

McCarthy and Falcone’s company On The Day is producing the series. Davidson, Dorf, and Ramras also serve as executive producers on “Nobodies” alongside JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez.

The second season of “Nobodies” is slated to premiere on TV Land in 2018. Season one is set to premiere March 29.