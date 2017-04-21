In today’s roundup, Melissa Benoist and Julia Garner have been cast in Paramount Network’s “Waco,” while The CW has released a video previewing a musical performance on “Riverdale.”

CASTING

“Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist and “Grandma” star Julia Garner have been cast as leads opposite Michael Shannon and Tyler Kitsch in Paramount Network’s “Waco.” The six-part television series will be part of Paramount Network’s inaugural lineup to premiere in January 2018. It is based on the true story of the 51-day Texas standoff between the FBI, the ATF, and the Branch Davidian religious sect, and portrays the events leading up to and during the siege from the perspectives of several people involved on both sides of the confrontation. Benoist plays Rachel Koresh, the legal wife of Branch Davidian leader David Koresh (Kitsch), while Garner plays Michelle Jones, Rachel’s younger sister who has a child by Koresh.

Robert Costa has been named as the new moderator of Washington Post’s “Washington Week,” a Peabody award-winning weekly roundtable news analysis. Costa will continue his post as a political reporter focusing on Congress and the White House for the Washington Post. Gwen Ifill moderated “Washington Week” from 1999 until her death in November 2016. “Washington Week” airs live each Friday at 8 p.m. ET on PBS, and Costa’s tenure will officially begin April 21.

Anthony Ray, better known by his stage name Sir Mix-A-Lot, will star in the pilot episode of DIY Network‘s newest house-flipping show, which is currently untitled. The one-hour show will feature the rapper finding, renovating, and flipping homes in his hometown of Seattle. The show is scheduled to premiere in July 2017.

PREVIEWS

The CW has released a video previewing Archie Andrews’ (KJ Apa) performance of 1981 hit “Kids in America” on the next episode of “Riverdale.” Archie performs the song with on-again off-again love interest Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) at the Homecoming Dance with the encouragement of his friend Betty (Lili Reinhart). The episode also features a guest appearance by Molly Ringwald as Archie’s estranged mother Mary. The episode will air April 27 at 9 p.m.