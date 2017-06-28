Melanie Lynskey Joins Hulu’s Stephen King Series ‘Castle Rock’

Melanie Lynskey has been cast in the upcoming Hulu Stephen King series “Castle Rock.”

Lynskey will play Molly Strand, a woman with a rare medical condition who’s barely scraping by as a real estate agent in a town where every third property is the site of someone’s worst nightmare.

Lynskey recently appeared in the Netflix series “Girlboss” and starred in HBO’s Duplass Brothers series “Togetherness.” She also had a recurring role on “Two and a Half Men” as the deranged neighbor Rose. She is repped by The Gersh Agency.

Lynskey is the latest casting addition to “Castle Rock,” which will also star André Holland, Sissy Spacek, and Jane Levy. The series is described as a psychological-horror drama set in the Stephen King multiverse, centered around the inhabitants of the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, which figured prominently in several of King’s works.

“Castle Rock” has landed a 10-episode first season order, with Hulu describing the project as an “ongoing series,” meaning it’s not intended to be a 10-episode limited run. Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason developed the project for television and serve as executive producers along with J.J. Abrams, Ben Stephenson and Liz Glotzer. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions produces the series in association with Warner Bros. Television.