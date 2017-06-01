Megyn Kelly Sets Vladimir Putin Interview for ‘Sunday Night’ Newsmagazine Debut

Megyn Kelly has bagged her prey, securing a one-on-one interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the debut of her NBC newsmagazine show “Sunday Night.”

Kelly confirmed the booking Thursday during a report she filed for “Today” from St. Petersburg, Russia where she is moderating a panel with Putin at the International Economic Forum on Friday.

Kelly emphasized that she would press the Russian leader on allegations that forces in his nation waged a deliberate campaign to interfere with the U.S. presidential election through hacking of the Democratic National Committee email server and by disseminating fake news reports across the Internet. Congress and the Justice Department at present is investigating accusations of Russian meddling in the election as well as the Trump administration’s ties to Russian government officials and oligarchs.

“I’ll get the chance to ask him directly about these allegations of meddling and the prospect of our two countries working together and beyond,” Kelly said.

“Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” debuts this weekend in the 7 p.m. slot against CBS News’ venerable “60 Minutes.” Kelly has a lot to prove with the show as NBC News’ high-profile and high-priced recruit from Fox News. She’s also preparing to launch a 9 a.m. program for NBC News in the fall.