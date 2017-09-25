Megyn Kelly Turns Away from Politics and Toward Morning TV In New Launch

Megyn Kelly isn’t playing politics anymore – at least not on camera.

The former Fox News anchor vowed to put aside the hard-edged interviewing that made her famous and turned her energy Monday full-bore into the launch of a new morning program, in one of the bigger bets NBC has made on a single talent since, perhaps, it named an unknown Conan O’Brien to succeed David Letterman at the helm of its wee-hours “Late Night” franchise.

Kelly told a live studio audience in the opening moments of her new “Megyn Kelly Today” that “I’m kind of done with politics for now” and said she hoped instead to help viewers “get yourself through the day, to have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear – and maybe a little hope to start your day. Some fun! That’s what we want to be doing.”

The mission represents a marked change for the popular news anchor whose prosecutor-like style in Fox News Channel’s primetime made her a star. Kelly has no experience hosting a morning program of this sort, and just months ago was anchoring a Sunday-night newsmagazine program on NBC that at times proved polarizing. But she put all of that in the rear-view mirror Monday as she re-introduced herself to the audience, talking about her upstate New York roots and introducing her husband and mother to the in-studio crowd and the audience at home.

