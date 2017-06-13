Megyn Kelly Defends Alex Jones Interview, Responds to Backlash: Sandy Hook Hoax Claim Is ‘Revolting’

Megyn Kelly defended her upcoming interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Since interview was announced, Kelly has faced a considerable amount of backlash for booking Jones on her new NBC show “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly” — JPMorgan Chase & Co. said on Monday that it would pull all ads and digital spots from the show until after the interview airs, and earlier Tuesday morning Kelly was dropped as the host of Sandy Hook Promise’s gala.

“I understand and respect the decision of the event organizers but I’m of course disappointed that I won’t be there to support them on Wednesday night,” Kelly wrote. “I find Alex Jones’s suggestion that Sand Hook was ‘a hoax’ as personally revolting as every other rational person does.”

Kelly went on to defend her decision to proceed with the interview, especially considering Jones’ affiliation with President Donald Trump. “President Trump, by praising and citing him, appearing on his show, and giving him White House press credentials, has helped elevate Jones, to the alarm of many,” Kelly wrote. “Our goal in sitting down with him was to shine a light — as journalists are supposed to do — on this influential figure, and yes — to discuss the considerable falsehoods he has promoted with near impunity.”

Read Kelly’s full statement below:

Here is my statement regarding Sunday night’s interview: pic.twitter.com/iS2VfyLt6S — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 13, 2017

