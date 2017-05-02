Can Megyn Kelly Snare Putin Interview at Russian Business Event?

Megyn Kelly is moving from reality-show royalty to heads of state.

After securing an interview with the Kardashian family, one of the central parts of the lineup of the E! cable network – the new NBC News anchor is expected to try to get some time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly, who only recently joined NBC News after departing Fox News Channel earlier this year, is expected to moderate a session at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that will put her on stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, according to NBC News. The conversation “will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security and the impact of rising military tensions,” the NBCUniversal unit said. The annual business conference takes place between June 1 and June 3, 2017, and the exact time of the Putin session is expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Kelly is likely to use her access to attempt to secure some side-line time with the chief of state, a person familiar with the matter suggested. Kelly will anchor a Sunday newsmagzine slated to debut in June that NBC News will no doubt try to use to vie with CBS News’ venerable “60 Minutes.”

More to come…