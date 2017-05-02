Can Megyn Kelly Snare Putin Interview at Russian Business Event?

Senior TV Editor @bristei
Megyn Kelly comedy series
Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Megyn Kelly is moving from reality-show royalty to heads of state.

After securing an interview with the Kardashian family, one of the central parts of the lineup of the E! cable network – the new NBC News anchor is expected to try to get some time with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kelly, who only recently joined NBC News after departing Fox News Channel earlier this year, is expected to moderate a session at the annual  St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that will put her on stage with Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin, according to NBC News. The conversation “will cover a wide range of global political and economic topics, including international trade agreements, cyber-security and the impact of rising military tensions,” the NBCUniversal unit said. The annual business conference takes place between June 1 and June 3, 2017, and the exact time of the Putin session is expected to be announced in coming weeks.

Kelly is likely to use her access to attempt to secure some side-line time with the chief of state, a person familiar with the matter suggested. Kelly will anchor a Sunday newsmagzine slated to debut in June that NBC News will no doubt try to use to vie with CBS News’ venerable “60 Minutes.”

More to come…

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad