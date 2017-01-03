Megyn Kelly has decided to move to NBC News from Fox News Channel, according to a spokesperson for NBC News, setting in motion a seismic shift in the TV-news business that will leave a major gap in the primetime schedule of one of 21st Century Fox’s most important operations while sending NBCUniversal scurrying to accommodate a new set of programs built around the outsize talent.

Representatives for the popular anchor and for Fox News Channel could not be reached for immediate comment.

Under a new deal, which was announced Tuesday, Kelly will join NBC News later in 2017, and will anchor what NBC billed as “a new one hour daytime program that she will develop closely with NBC News colleagues.” The show is expected to air Monday through Friday at a time to be announced in coming months. NBC already airs four hours of “Today” each weekday and it remained unclear as to whether the network intended to use any of the time it already devotes to that morning franchise to her new show. Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday-evening newsmagazine show and contribute to NBC News’ breaking-news, political and special-events coverage

News of the anchor’s switch was previously reported by The New York Times.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” said Andrew Lack, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, in a prepared statement. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

More to come…