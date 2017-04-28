Megyn Kelly Begins Preparations for NBC News Morning Show

Megyn Kelly is starting early on her new NBC morning program

The new show won’t launch until the fall, but that doesn’t mean work on the new series hasn’t begun in earnest. Kelly visited Los Angeles this week to sit down with the entire Kardashian family for a piece that could run during her new A.M. show’s first week on air, according to people familiar with the matter. The revelation about the visit suggests the new show is further along than has been previously revealed.

An NBC News spokeswoman declined to comment. It was unclear what producers Kelly may have been working with, and NBC News has yet to announce any staffing for the new series.

Kelly’s new program is slated to air at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. NBC has not announced whether her show will be part of “Today,” NBC’s venerable morning-news franchise, or will be portrayed as separate from that enterprise. NBC News has already moved forward on a separate Kelly project, a Sunday news-magazine that will be overseen by veteran “Dateline” producers David Corvo and Liz Cole. Kate Snow is expected to contribute to the program, which is slated to launch in June.

There’s no question that Kelly enjoys an outsize profile, thanks to powerful on-air performances on Fox News’ “Kelly File”; the release of a best-selling memoir, “Settle for More,” in 2016; clashing famously with now-President Donald Trump; and playing a role in the ouster of Fox News chief Roger Ailes. Her last public broadcast – a final appearance on Fox News Channel – took place in January.

NBC is placing a big bet on the anchor, counting on Kelly to compete with CBS’ “60 Minutes” on Sundays and with ABC’s syndicated “Live…With Kelly” during the week.

Viewers who recall the anchor’s ability to ask hard questions of Republicans during her Fox News tenure might be surprised by the Kardashian confab, but Kelly has in her time attempted to burnish her credentials by landing big pop-culture gets as well. In 2015, while hosting “The Kelly File,” she scored an exclusive interview with the controversial Duggars, a family that rose to wide notice with a series on TLC until revelations surfaced that one of their sons had molested two of their daughters, The news prompted the network to cancel the series, known as “19 Kids and Counting.” Her exclusive interview on Fox News captured 3.1 million viewers. A special primetime program that aired in 2016 on Fox Broadcasting and included sit-downs with Trump and Michael Douglas lured 4.8 million viewers.