NBC Will Launch Megyn Kelly’s Morning Show September 25

Megyn Kelly’s much-anticipated morning program is slated to debut at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, according to NBC News.

The program, which will feature the popular anchor in front of a live studio audience, will be sandwiched between long-running hours of the network’s venerable “Today” program. An NBC News spokesperson declined to respond when asked if the Kelly’s show would include any reference to “Today.”

The start date for the program, which had previously been expected to launch in the fall, was previously reported by Politico.

Kelly has generated a lot of publicity for NBC since agreeing to leave Fox News Channel earlier this year and join NBC News. She has already taken the helm of a Sunday newsmagazine, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

Kelly’s morning program will compete directly in many markets with ABC’s syndicated “Live! with Kelly and Ryan,” which features Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.