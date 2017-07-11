NBC Will Launch Megyn Kelly’s Morning Show September 25

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
FILE - In this May 5,
AP

Megyn Kelly’s much-anticipated morning program is slated to debut at 9 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25, according to NBC News.

The program, which will feature the popular anchor in front of a live studio audience, will be sandwiched between long-running hours of the network’s venerable “Today” program. An NBC News spokesperson declined to respond when asked if the Kelly’s show would include any reference to “Today.”

The start date for the program, which had previously been expected to launch in the fall, was previously reported by Politico.

Kelly has generated a lot of publicity for NBC since agreeing to leave Fox News Channel earlier this year and join NBC News. She has already taken the helm of a Sunday newsmagazine, “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

Kelly’s morning program will compete directly in many markets with ABC’s syndicated “Live! with Kelly and Ryan,” which features Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

Leave a Reply

No Comments

Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More TV News from Variety

Loading
ad