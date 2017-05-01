Megyn Kelly Will Square Off Against Kelly Ripa in the Fall

In the next round of TV-network morning wars, the battle to watch will be Kelly vs Kelly.

Megyn Kelly’s new NBC morning program will launch at 9 a.m. in the fall, according to an NBC News spokeswoman, meaning the popular former Fox News Channel anchor will square off in many markets against a retooled “Live,” the syndicated ABC program led by Kelly Ripa. ABC said Monday morning that she will be joined as co-host by Ryan Seacrest after a year of working with an array of guests.

The scheduling suggests that both network see the mid-morning – typically viewed as a time when many viewers have left their living rooms and gone to work – as a time slot with audience worth fighting for. The TV networks’ morning scrum has always been feistiest during the hours between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., when “Today,” “Good Morning America,” and “CBS This Morning duke it out for the toast-and-eggs crowd.

More to come…