Is Megyn Kelly free to work for NBC News or isn’t she?

According to Fox News Channel, Kelly no longer has ties to the 21st Century Fox owned cable-news outlet. But a spokeswoman for the popular anchor says she is still working out final details with her soon-to-be-former employer.

“Fox News let Megyn Kelly out of her contract on March 9th,” the network said in a statement. Kelly’s contract was slated to end in early July. The Wall Street Journal previously reported the early termination of the terms that would keep Kelly from working elsewhere. She was last seen on Fox News Channel on January 6, when she signed off from her primetime show, “The Kelly File.” Leslee Dart, a spokeswoman for Kelly, said, however, the TV journalist remains under contract. “The terms of her termination are still being negotiated,” Dart said.

The move would presumably allow Kelly to start earlier than expected on two new projects she is expected to lead with NBC News. And it could also allow her to appear at NBCUniversal’s annual “upfront” presentation, when the company makes its opening bid to sell approximately $6 billion in commercial inventory to Madison Avenue.

One concept being designed around Kelly is a new morning program slated to air at either 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. that will take up an hour previously allocated to NBC’s flagship “Today” program. NBC is not planning at this time to associate Kelly’s show with its morning franchise, according to one person familiar with the matter, but NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack said last week after an appearance at event organized by IESE Business School that the network had yet to determine final details around the new program.

Kelly’s other project is a Sunday-night newsmagazine that will have to be scheduled around NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” franchise.

A spokesman for NBC News Group declined to comment.