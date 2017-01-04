Megyn Kelly ended tonight’s broadcast of her show “The Kelly File” with a message for her viewers, explaining her decision to move from Fox News to a new role at NBC News as a need for more “human connection.”

“After more than a dozen years at Fox News I have decided to pursue a new challenge,” she said in a message delivered straight to the camera. “This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox, and you. All of you. Those of you who wrote me the lovely handwritten notes asking about my kids. And even those of you who very rarely complained on Twitter about our coverage after a show or a Presidential debate.

“Now I don’t actually know most of you, so perhaps it’s not true love. But it’s the kind of feeling that makes one feel connected to another human being. And that is after all why I believe we’re here: Human connection. The truth is I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children, who are 7, 5 and 3.

“So I’ll be leaving Fox News at the week’s end and starting a new adventure, joining the journalists at NBC News who I deeply admire. I’ll be anchoring a daytime show there. along with a Sunday night news magazine. And you’ll see me there on the big nights, too, for politics and such. I’m very grateful to NBC for this opportunity. And I’m deeply thankful to Fox News for the wonderful 12 years I have had here. I’ve grown up here and been given every chance a young reporter could ever ask for. The Murdoch family has been kind and good to me at every turn, and my colleagues are like a second family to me. So I will miss them and this show and you. And I hope our human connection continues, albeit over a different line. Thank you for watching… with love.”

Watch the full statement below: