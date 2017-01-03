Megyn Kelly announced today that she is leaving her longtime perch at Fox News for a new role at NBC News, and in a post on Facebook, she says she’ll miss her colleagues at Fox and is “deeply grateful” to her soon-to-be-former bosses, but she’s “delighted” to be joining NBC and taking on a new challenge.

Her complete Facebook post follows:

“Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life. Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I’ve had. I have agreed to join NBC News, where I will be launching a new daytime show Monday through Friday, along with a Sunday evening news magazine program. I will also participate in NBC’s breaking news coverage and its political and special events coverage.

“While I will greatly miss my colleagues at Fox, I am delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge. I remain deeply grateful to Fox News, to Rupert, Lachlan and James Murdoch, and especially to all of the FNC viewers, who have taught me so much about what really matters. More to come soon.

“Happy New Year, and God bless.”