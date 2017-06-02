Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Alex Jones for ‘Sunday Night’

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Megyn Kelly
Courtesy of NBC

Megyn Kelly is expected to feature controversial conservative firebrand Alex Jones on her NBC newsmagazine show in the coming weeks.

Jones said on his “Infowars” online program Thursday that he was set for a one-on-one with Kelly next week. NBC News declined comment. Jones vowed to challenge Kelly about statements she made about him during her previous tenure at Fox News. Jones has drawn condemnation for provocative statements such as suggesting that the 2012 school shooting massacre in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax.

Related

Megyn Kelly Donald Trump

Megyn Kelly Hopes to Spark ‘Sunday Night’ for NBC

Jones said the Kelly interview marks a rare example of his agreeing to a sit-down with a mainstream media figure. He said he has turned down many other recent offers but realized that Kelly will likely have a big platform with “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

“I’d be dumb if I didn’t do some of these interviews,” Jones said. 

“Sunday Night” premieres this weekend with Kelly’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin as its centerpiece. Kelly joined NBC News earlier this year after making a high-profile departure from Fox News.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad