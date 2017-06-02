Megyn Kelly Set to Interview Alex Jones for ‘Sunday Night’

Megyn Kelly is expected to feature controversial conservative firebrand Alex Jones on her NBC newsmagazine show in the coming weeks.

Jones said on his “Infowars” online program Thursday that he was set for a one-on-one with Kelly next week. NBC News declined comment. Jones vowed to challenge Kelly about statements she made about him during her previous tenure at Fox News. Jones has drawn condemnation for provocative statements such as suggesting that the 2012 school shooting massacre in Newtown, Conn., was a hoax.

Jones said the Kelly interview marks a rare example of his agreeing to a sit-down with a mainstream media figure. He said he has turned down many other recent offers but realized that Kelly will likely have a big platform with “Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

“I’d be dumb if I didn’t do some of these interviews,” Jones said.

“Sunday Night” premieres this weekend with Kelly’s interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin as its centerpiece. Kelly joined NBC News earlier this year after making a high-profile departure from Fox News.