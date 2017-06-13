JPMorgan Chase Pulls Megyn Kelly Ads Over Interview With Alex Jones

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is asking NBC to remove local TV ads and digital spots from Megyn Kelly’s NBC newsmagazine until after her interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones airs.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had asked for the withdrawal of the spots, as well as on other NBC News programming and promotions for the interview. A source confirmed the report.

Kristin Lemkau, chief marketing officer, tweeted earlier on Monday that “as an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes.”

Kelly teased the interview on her show on Sunday as a “riveting exchange.” It is set to air on June 18.

She defended interviewing Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories, by noting that President Trump has praised him and has been on his show. She also noted that Infowars has a White House press credential. “Many don’t know him; our job is 2 shine a light,” she tweeted.

But family members of the victims of the 2012 mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School have protested the move, blaming Jones for promoting the idea that the tragedy was a hoax. Parents say that they have been trolled by those who believe the same thing.

Jones on Monday called for Kelly to cancel the airing of their interview, claiming that it is “misrepresenting” his views on Sandy Hook.