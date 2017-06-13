JPMorgan Chase Pulls Megyn Kelly Ads Over Interview With Alex Jones

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is asking NBC to remove local TV ads and digital spots from Megyn Kelly’s NBC newsmagazine until after her interview with Infowars founder Alex Jones airs.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the company had asked for the withdrawal of the spots, as well as on other NBC News programming and promotions for the interview. A source confirmed the report.

Kristin Lemkau, chief marketing officer, tweeted earlier on Monday that “as an advertiser, I’m repulsed that @megynkelly would give a second of airtime to someone who says Sandy Hook and Aurora are hoaxes.”

Kelly teased the interview on her show on Sunday as a “riveting exchange.” It is set to air on June 18.

She defended interviewing Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories, by noting that President Trump has praised him and has been on his show. She also noted that Infowars has a White House press credential. “Many don’t know him; our job is 2 shine a light,” she tweeted.

But family members of the victims of the 2012 mass shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School have protested the move, blaming Jones for promoting the idea that the tragedy was a hoax. Parents say that they have been trolled by those who believe the same thing.

Jones on Monday called for Kelly to cancel the airing of their interview, claiming that it is “misrepresenting” his views on Sandy Hook.

  1. James Wooten says:
    June 12, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    I find giving that Idiot any air time, the same as reshooting the KIDS at Sandy Hook and Aurora!!!!!

  2. lindsey says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    lol are we supposed to applaud the ethics of one of banking conglomerates ahaha too much

    • Michael anthony says:
      June 12, 2017 at 6:41 pm

      I don’t care about the banks ethics. And found to center on that shows how disinterested you are in the murder of small children. That’s the point. Got it?

  3. AllWiledUp says:
    June 12, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    Jones’ lawyer admitted in his recent custody hearing that Jones doesn’t believe a word of the BS he promotes, he’s a “performance artist”. His “performance art” insults people who have suffered the terrible tragedy of a loss of a child. Jones’ crazy and paranoid fans have threatened the parents of Sandy Hook children. Jones is a living obscenity and any publicity provides him the oxygen he craves. Let him suffocate.

