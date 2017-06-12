Megyn Kelly Defends Decision to Interview Alex Jones Amid Calls for Show’s Boycott

Megyn Kelly is defending her upcoming interview with Infowars’ Alex Jones amid criticism that she is giving a platform to a conspiracy theorist who has called the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School a hoax.

“POTUS’s been on and praises Alex Jones’ show,” Kelly tweeted, hours after she previewed the interview on her show on Sunday. “He’s giving Infowars a press credential. Many don’t know him; our job is to shine a light.” She called the interview a “riveting exchange.”

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose daughter was killed in the Sandy Hook shootings, said on Twitter that “Promoting this fool is bad news. Do not encourage his abuse.”

“To give a man like this such a platform normalizes behavior that isn’t normal. How do I explain this to my son?” she wrote in a series of tweets.

She also wrote that in “Megyn Kelly’s America, cruelty gets you on national TV on Father’s Day. Sandy Hook grieving dads will go to the cemetery.”

Chelsea Clinton also tweeted about the interview, writing, “There is no justification for amplifying lies (or a liar), particularly about unimaginable tragedy. I hope no parent, no person watches this.”

On a radio show in 2015, Jones called the Sandy Hook tragedy “synthetic, completely fake with actors” and a “manufactured incident.”

Trump has praised Jones and appeared on his show in December of 2015.

Kelly’s interview is scheduled to air on Sunday on her new NBC newsmagazine, “Sunday Night.”