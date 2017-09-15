Meghan McCain to Leave Fox News Channel (EXCLUSIVE)

Meghan McCain, the political scion who turned a stint as a blogger and TV show host into a role as a contributor at Fox News Channel, is leaving the network.

McCain is the oldest daughter of U.S. Senator John McCain, the Arizona Republican and 2008 presidential candidate, who in July was diagnosed with brain cancer following a procedure to remove a blood clot above his left eye. She was seen on Fox News as one of the co-hosts on “Outnumbered,” an afternoon program that added a different male guest each day to a rotating group of female contributors.

“Meghan has been a valuable part of ‘Outnumbered’ and the Fox News team,” the 21st Century Fox-owned outlet said in a statement. “We’re sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best.”

“I’m so thankful to Fox News for the chance to be on ‘Outnumbered,’ but I’m leaving to focus on other things,” McCain said in a statement. “I have no doubt the show will continue to do well and wish all my friends and colleagues at the network nothing but success.”

At the time Senator McCain’s diagnosis was revealed, she said via Twitter that “the news of my father’s illness has affected every one of us in the McCain family. My grandmother, mother, brothers, sister and I have all endured the shock of the news, and now we live with the anxiety about what comes next.” Since that time, Senator McCain has received treatment for the disease, but maintained an active role in government.

Meghan McCain has enjoyed a steady line of interesting media gigs over the last several years. She first garnered broader notice by blogging about life on the campaign trail. From there, she became a contributor to both The Daily Beast and MSNBC. In 2013, she snared a role as a host on a few programs that aired on Pivot, a now-defunct cable network that aimed to reach millennial viewers. McCain has written a campaign memoir, “Dirty Sexy Politics,” as well as “America, You Sexy Bitch: A Love Letter to Freedom,” a collaboration with comedian Michael Ian Black. She has described herself as a Republican who holds liberal views on several social issues.

She joined Fox News in the summer of 2015.