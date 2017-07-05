Kurt Sutter’s ‘Mayans MC’ Pilot to Be Reshot, Key Roles Recast

The FX pilot for “Mayans MC,” the spinoff to the hit series “Sons of Anarchy,” will be completely reshot as well as recasting certain key roles, Variety has confirmed.

In addition, Norberto Barba has been brought on as an executive producer and director. Kurt Sutter, the creator of both “Mayans MC” and “Sons of Anarchy,” was initially planning to direct but will turn his attention more to writing with Barba handling the reshoots. It is not known at this time which roles will be recast.

The pilot will follow EZ Reyes, a prospect — potential member — for the Mayans charter on the California-Mexico border. EZ will struggle with his desire for vengeance against the local cartel and his need for the women in his life to respect him.

Sutter wrote the script along with Elgin James. Sutter will serve as executive producer, with James as co-executive producer. The pilot hails from Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Productions.

“Sons of Anarchy” underwent significant reshoots before it premiered on FX in 2008. Scott Glenn was originally cast as motorcycle club president Clay Morrow in the pilot before Ron Perlman took over the role, with all of Glenn’s scenes being reshot. In addition, Emilio Rivera was originally cast as a member of the Sons before being cast as Marcus Alvarez, the leader of the rival Mayans MC. Rivera will reprise that role in the new pilot.