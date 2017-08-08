Maya Rudolph to Star in Fox’s Live Musical ‘A Christmas Story’

Maya Rudolph
Fox has announced its next live musical event will be “A Christmas Story,” starring Maya Rudolph, to air Sunday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. ET (and tape-delayed on the west coast). The three-hour live event is inspired by the classic holiday film of the same name, as well as the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production “A Christmas Story: The Musical.”

Rudolph is attached as the mother of nine-year-old protagonist Ralphie Parker. The rest of the cast should be announced “soon,” per Fox.

Marc Platt, who previously produced “Grease: Live” for the network, is attached to executive produce. Also executive producing is Adam Siegal, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary serving as co-executive producers and writers. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who worked with Platt on “La La Land” and also scored “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” will compose “several new songs” (music and lyrics) for this live television event.

Fox’s live version of “A Christmas Story” will be produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television & Alternative Television, and this adaptation will be filmed for television on the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

