Matthew Weiner’s ‘Romanoffs’ Adds Corey Stoll, Andrew Rannells, Paul Reiser

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner’s new Amazon series continues to expand the ranks of its cast.

Corey Stoll (“The Strain”), Andrew Rannells (“Girls”), Mike Doyle (“Odd Mom Out”), JJ Feild (“Turn: Washington’s Spies”), Janet Montgomery (“Salem”), and Paul Reiser (“Mad About You”) have joined “The Romanoffs” as guest stars. They join previously announced cast members Isabelle Huppert, Marthe Keller, Aaron Eckhart, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Jack Huston, and Amanda Peet.

“The Romanoffs,” which Weiner is executive producing and writing with Semi Chellas (“Mad Men”), is the first TV project for the “Mad Men” creator since his Emmy-winning AMC series ended in 2015.

Set to premiere in 2018 and produced by The Weinstein Company, “The Romanoffs” will consist of eight hour-long episodes, each of which will tell a standalone story with no recurring plot elements or actors. Each episode will tell the stories of people in contemporary times who believe they are descendants of the imperial family that ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917.

Weiner will direct all eight episodes. Harvey Weinstein also serve as executive producer. Co-executive producers are Kriss Turner Towner (“The Bernie Mac Show”), Blake McCormick (“Mad Men”), and Kathy Ciric (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”); consulting producers and writers are Andre Jacquemetton (“Mad Men”) and Maria Jacquemetton (“Mad Men”).