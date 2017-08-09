Aaron Eckhart Joins Matthew Weiner’s ‘The Romanoffs’ at Amazon

Aaron Eckhart has joined the cast of Matthew Weiner’s upcoming Amazon drama “The Romanoffs,” Variety has learned.

The new series will consist of eight hour-long episodes, each of which will tell a standalone story with no recurring plot elements or actors. Each episode will tell the stories of people in contemporary times who believe they are descendants of the imperial family that ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917.

Eckhart has primarily worked in film throughout his career, having appeared in high-profile projects like “The Dark Knight,” Clint Eastwood’s “Sully” opposite Tom Hanks, “Bleed for This” opposite Miles Teller, and the action films “Olympus Has Fallen” and “London Has Fallen.” He has also starred in “Thank You for Smoking,” “The Rum Diary,” and “Erin Brockovich.” He is repped by CAA.

Eckhart is the latest addition to the cast of the series from the “Mad Men” creator. “Mad Men” alums Christina Hendricks and John Slattery will also appear, along with Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert, “Boardwalk Empire” alum Jack Huston, “Togetherness” alum Amanda Peet, and Golden Globe nominee Marthe Keller.

“The Romanoffs” will be directed entirely by Weiner, who also serves as an executive producer and writer. Semi Chellas, Harvey Weinstein, and David Glasser will also executive produce. The Weinstein Company will produce in association with Amazon Studios. The series will debut on Prime Video next year.