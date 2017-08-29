Matthew Weiner’s ‘The Romanoffs’ Sets Creative Team

“Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner has filled out the creative team for his return to series television, Amazon’s “The Romanoffs.”

Produced by The Wenstein Company, “The Romanoffs” has added executive producer and writer Semi Chellas (“Mad Men”); co-executive producers Kriss Turner Towner (“The Bernie Mac Show”), Blake McCormick (“Mad Men”), and Kathy Ciric (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”); and consulting producers and writers Andre Jacquemetton (“Mad Men”) and Maria Jacquemetton (“Mad Men”).

In addition, the series has added director of photography Chris Manley (“Mad Men”); costume designers Janie Bryant (“Mad Men”) and Wendy Chuck (“Spotlight”); production designers Henry Dunn (“Mad Men”) and Christopher Brown (“Mad Men;); Hair and make-up heads Theraesa Rivers (“Mad Men”) and Lana Horochowski (“Mad Men”); and casting directors Carrie Audino (“Mad Men”), Laura Schiff (“Mad Men”), and Kendra Clark (“Mad Men”).

“It’s an honor to be working with these exceptional storytellers and collaborators–many of whom I know from Mad Men—and all of whom are wonderful artists with incredible vision,” said Weiner, creator and executive producer. “We are all looking forward to bringing this unique project to life.”

“The Romanoffs” will consist of eight hour-long episodes, each of which will tell a standalone story with no recurring plot elements or actors. Each episode will tell the stories of people in contemporary times who believe they are descendants of the imperial family that ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917.

Weiner will direct all eight episodes. The cast includes Aaron Eckhart, “Mad Men” alums Christina Hendricks and John Slattery, Isabelle Huppert, Jack Huston, Amanda Peet, and Marthe Keller. Harvey Weinstein also serve as executive producer.