Matthew Morrison has been cast on “Grey’s Anatomy.”

ABC confirmed to Variety that the “Glee” alum is joining the medical drama in a guest role. However, the network kept details on his character and storyline under wraps.

Morrison was recently spotted in on-set pictures, which surfaced on a Twitter fan account this past weekend. In the photos, he’s filming with “Grey’s Anatomy” vet Justin Chambers, plus star and director Kevin McKidd. The images depict Morrison and Chambers on a street and near a cab.

Morrison also teased a new gig on his Instagram story, but did not specify the new show. He did say that he’d be playing a character named Dr. Paul Stadler.

“Actors Justin Chambers & Matthew Morrison with director Kevin McKidd on the set of #GreysAnatomy episode 13.23,” wrote one fan account on Saturday, with a picture of the two actors.

“Things we learned today: #GreysAnatomy ep 13.23 has some medical event that Alex & Dr. Paul Stadler played by Matthew Morrison go to,” wrote the same fan account on Friday.

Morrison is best known for starring on “Glee” for its entire run, which ended in 2015. He recently had a memorable guest role on TV Land’s “Younger.” He also had an arc on “The Good Wife.” He is repped by CAA.