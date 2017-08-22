Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer to Star in ‘A Discovery of Witches’ for Sky

Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer Star in
Courtesy of Sky

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer will star in supernatural romantic drama series “A Discovery of Witches” for Sky. The Sky Original Production will be adapted from Deborah Harkness’ novel for Sky 1 and NOW TV.

Produced by Bad Wolf, “A Discovery of Witches” is scheduled to begin production at the new Wolf Studios facilities in Wales and on location in Oxford from September. Bad Wolf announced its new production studio, which is based in Wales, in May this year.

“A Discovery of Witches” is described as a contemporary love story set against the backdrop of Oxford academic life, but in a world where witches, vampires and demons live and work unseen amongst humans. Palmer stars as an historian and reluctant witch, denying her heritage, whose discovery of a manuscript throws her into the heart of a dangerous mystery and into the path of an enigmatic geneticist (Goode), who is a vampire.

Juan Carlos Medina, whose film “The Limehouse Golem” opens in the U.K. and U.S. in September, will direct the series from an adaptation by showrunner Kate Brooke (“Mr Selfridge”). Bad Wolf’s Jane Tranter will serve as executive producer.

“‘A Discovery of Witches’ is a proper love story for grown-up that also examines science, magic and being ‘other’ in the modern world,” said Anne Mensah, head of drama for Sky.

The series was commissioned for Sky 1 by Mensah and director of Sky 1, Adam MacDonald. Sky Vision is handling international distribution.

