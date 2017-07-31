Matt Nix Re-Ups With 20th Century Fox TV Ahead of ‘The Gifted’ Debut

Matt Nix has inked a new deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned.

Nix is behind the studio’s upcoming Marvel drama series “The Gifted,” which is a huge priority for both 20th and Fox.

Under the new two-year pact, Nix will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer on “The Gifted,” and will be able to develop new projects with the studio.

“Matt is one of our most important writers at this studio and it’s no accident that he is the creator and showrunner of one of this fall’s biggest priorities for the network – and our studio’s first collaboration with Marvel– in ‘The Gifted,'” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs at 20th Century Fox TV. “Michael and the development team love working with him, because in addition to being a brilliant procedural writer who is also expert at genre, he’s also a terrific guy. And ‘Burn Notice’ remains a favorite series of everyone both inside and outside our company. We’re thrilled to extend our relationship.”

“The Gifted” was created by Nix, who penned the script and will serve as an executive producer, alongside Bryan Singer, who directed the pilot.

Nix has been working with Fox for a decade, ever since he created USA Network’s “Burn Notice,” which hailed from Fox Television Studios and ran for seven seasons. He most recently created 20th TV’s “APB,” which aired last season on Fox. He also created USA’s “Complications,” Fox’s “The Good Guys” and the critically-acclaimed, but short-lived, FX series “The Comedians” with Billy Crystal.

Matt is repped by WME and attorney David Colden.