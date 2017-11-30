Late Night Hosts Weigh in on Matt Lauer, Donald Trump’s Response: ‘You Don’t Get to Comment’

NBC’s “Today” host Matt Lauer was fired today after allegations of sexual abuse against him came to light, and late night hosts made sure to cover the topic on their shows.

Stephen Colbert framed his response predominantly around President Donald Trump’s tweet about the situation, in which he questioned when “top NBC & Comcast executives [will] be fired for putting out so much Fake News.”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

Colbert began his segment by reading Trump’s tweet aloud, and expressed incredulity that Trump uses the word “wow” in his tweets.

“Wait a minute!” Colbert said. “I’m still not used to a President typing in the words ‘Wow’. That’s like if the first draft of the Gettysburg Address was ‘Holy guacamole! This war sucks!’”

He then addressed the renewed “fake news” accusations as the audience cheered. “By ‘fake news’ do you mean ‘more than a dozen women have accused Trump of improper conduct or sexual assault’?”

“Listen up! You don’t get to comment!” Colbert continued. “That is the pot calling the kettle at three a.m. and asking what she is wearing.”

TONIGHT: The President, never shy about offering his take on the news, was among the first to react to today's bombshell revelations about Matt Lauer. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/032flK7GJF — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 30, 2017

Jimmy Kimmel addressed Lauer’s firing, quipping that his wife had seen the news on her cell phone and said, “Matt Lauer!” which caused Kimmel to think he had died.

Related Gayle King Says She Almost Canceled Her 'Late Show' Appearance Amid Firing of Former Co-Host Charlie Rose Stephen Colbert Slams Al Franken Over Sexual Harassment Claims

“I guess this is better, I don’t know,” he said.

“Of course, President Trump weighed in on this, as presidents do,” Kimmel continued sarcastically. He read off Trump’s tweet and added, “If anyone knows about inappropriate behavior in the workplace at NBC, it’s Donald J. Trump. Is he aware that he’s him? I don’t think he is! I think he sees Donald Trump on T.V. and goes, ‘I like that guy.'”

Kimmel also speculated on what will happen next with Lauer. “Does he have to do an emotional sit-down interview with himself?”

Trevor Noah also commented on Lauer’s dismissal on “The Daily Show.” He started off with a serious tone, acknowledging the difficulty faced by Savannah Guthrie, who had to announce her co-host Lauer’s firing just moments after finding out about it herself. He then tallied up all the men in media who’ve been fired as a result of sexual harassment allegations, including Lauer, Bill O’Reilly, Charlie Rose, and Mark Halperin, and quipped, “Soon we’ll have enough for a Perve News Network,” as a PNN logo — clearly derivative of CNN’s icon — flashed on the screen.