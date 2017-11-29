You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hollywood Reacts to Matt Lauer’s Firing: ‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out’

Rebecca Rubin

Matt Lauer
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Rose McGowan, Bette Midler, and Corey Feldman were among the celebrities and media figures who weighed in on Wednesday’s news that longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News following sexual harassment allegations.

McGowan, a central figure in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, tweeted, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”

Feldman recently sat down for an interview with Lauer on “Today,” where the actor promised to expose a pedophile ring in Hollywood. He wrote, “THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE TRUTH… EH MATT?”

CNN correspondent Ana Navarro pointed out how Hollywood is treating sexual harassment and assault allegations differently than Washington D.C. is.

President Donald Trump, who faces his own sexual harassment allegations, wrote, “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Rosie O’Donnell responded to Trump, writing “child rapist” over his tweet, while Emmy Rossum also drew attention to Trump’s charges.

Midler wrote, “Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their … oh, what’s the use.”

Read more reactions below:

More TV

  • Matt Lauer Fired: Savannah Guthrie Announces

    Savannah Guthrie Fights Back Tears Announcing Matt Lauer's Firing (Video)

  • Megyn Kelly

    Megyn Kelly: 'I Heard Rumors' About Matt Lauer, But 'I Hear a Lot of Rumors About Myself'

  • Maxime Saada Canal Plus Group

    Canal Plus' Accent on Content Starting to Pay Dividends for Parent Vivendi

  • Andrew Kreisberg

    'Flash,' 'Arrow' EP Andrew Kreisberg Fired Amid Harassment Allegations

  • Michael Luisi WWE Studios

    WWE Studios Expands into Scripted Series, Animation, and Digital Content

  • DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- "Crisis

    TV Ratings: 'Legends of Tomorrow' Scores Big Crossover Boost

