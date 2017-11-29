Hollywood Reacts to Matt Lauer’s Firing: ‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out’

Rose McGowan, Bette Midler, and Corey Feldman were among the celebrities and media figures who weighed in on Wednesday’s news that longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News following sexual harassment allegations.

McGowan, a central figure in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, tweeted, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”

Feldman recently sat down for an interview with Lauer on “Today,” where the actor promised to expose a pedophile ring in Hollywood. He wrote, “THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE TRUTH… EH MATT?”

HMMMMM INTERESTING…..THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE #TRUTH….EH MATT? NBC Fires Matt Lauer Over Sexual Misconduct Allegation – The New York Times https://t.co/ZYQVSLR4U4 — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) November 29, 2017

CNN correspondent Ana Navarro pointed out how Hollywood is treating sexual harassment and assault allegations differently than Washington D.C. is.

Matt Lauer lost his job.

Charlie Rose lost his job.

Mark Halperin lost his job.

Glenn Thrush lost his job.

Billy Bush lost his job.

Harvey Weinstein lost his job.

Kevin Spacey lost his job.

But in politics…

Conyers still in Congress.

Moore still running.

Trump still President. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 29, 2017

President Donald Trump, who faces his own sexual harassment allegations, wrote, “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Rosie O’Donnell responded to Trump, writing “child rapist” over his tweet, while Emmy Rossum also drew attention to Trump’s charges.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

As Trump drags Matt LAUER this morning on Twitter, let’s not forget the ACCESS HOLLYWOOD tape where TRUMP admits to sexual assault… “grab them by the…” — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) November 29, 2017

Midler wrote, “Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their … oh, what’s the use.”

Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their…oh, what’s the use. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) November 29, 2017

Read more reactions below:

Matt Lauer has been on my list for a while. It’s really too bad more Americans don’t come to my shows. I pretty much recite the list in every show. Haha. I told you, my memory is long, my friends. I’ve been around a long time… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 29, 2017

An SNL sketch where the reporters report on their own sexual misconduct and firings but they don't know it until live prompter — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 29, 2017

Sad to realize that entertainment companies like CBS and NBC have a higher standard for conduct than a lot of the voters in America. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 29, 2017

Like Savannah, I am having trouble processing this news. https://t.co/mCGKx05z9K — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) November 29, 2017

For those who never knew how bad the abuse of power has been there’s understandable shock & horror w every new story. But for those of us who’ve had to endure it & been punished or humiliated for speaking up, this day of reckoning is a blessing. Today we matter & I’m so grateful. https://t.co/1idYYRzpwC — om (@oliviamunn) November 29, 2017