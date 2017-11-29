Hollywood Reacts to Matt Lauer’s Firing: ‘Don’t Let the Door Hit You on the Way Out’

Rose McGowan, Bette Midler, and Corey Feldman were among the celebrities and media figures who weighed in on Wednesday’s news that longtime “Today” show host Matt Lauer has been fired from NBC News following sexual harassment allegations.
McGowan, a central figure in the Harvey Weinstein scandal, tweeted, “Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Matt Lauer.”
Feldman recently sat down for an interview with Lauer on “Today,” where the actor promised to expose a pedophile ring in Hollywood. He wrote, “THIS MIGHT EXPLAIN THE HOSTILE INTERVIEW WHILE I WAS TRYING 2 EXPOSE THE TRUTH… EH MATT?”
CNN correspondent Ana Navarro pointed out how Hollywood is treating sexual harassment and assault allegations differently than Washington D.C. is.
President Donald Trump, who faces his own sexual harassment allegations, wrote, “Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for ‘inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.’ But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past!” Rosie O’Donnell responded to Trump, writing “child rapist” over his tweet, while Emmy Rossum also drew attention to Trump’s charges.
Midler wrote, “Matt? Lauer? You’re joking? Right? Men have dropped their … oh, what’s the use.”
Read more reactions below: