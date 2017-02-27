Syfy won’t be ordering another season of thriller “Incorporated,” Variety has confirmed.

The news comes a little more than a month after “Incorporated” finished its first season on the NBCU cable network. Deadline first reported the cancelation.

“Incorporated” came from executive producers Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Todd, with “The Good Wife” scribe Ted Humphrey as showrunner, and was a hot commodity when brought to the marketplace. The show was created by David and Alex Pastor, who wrote and directed the pilot; Damon and Affleck’s Pearl Street Films produced along with CBS Television Studios and Syfy’s sister studio Universal Cable Productions.

Set in a future where corporations have unlimited power, “Incorporated” revolved around Ben Larson (Sean Teale, “Reign”), a young executive who concealed his true identity to infiltrate a very dangerous corporate world to save the woman he loves and quickly found he wasn’t the only one in this world with a secret. Dennis Haysbert, who just booked a lead role in NBC’s pilot “Reverie,” also starred, along with Julia Ormond and Eddie Ramos.

The series debuted to mostly positive reviews. “‘Incorporated‘ is an energetic and watchable science-fiction thriller that posits that a climate apocalypse will be followed by a swift division of survivors into haves and have-nots — all by the year 2074,” Variety‘s Maureen Ryan wrote. “Right now, that date feels like a somewhat optimistic estimate.”

Yet the show didn’t exactly pop in the ratings, averaging a Live+Same Day audience of just under 500,000 and a 0.16 in the 18-49 demographic, with delayed viewing not quite doubling those base numbers.