Matt Czuchry is returning to broadcast TV. The “Good Wife” and “Gilmore Girls” star has just booked a role on Fox’s medical pilot “The Resident.”

Czuchry will play Conrad Hawkins, a cocky third-year resident at Kings County Hospital. The hourlong follows an idealistic young doctor who begins his first day under the supervision of a tough, brilliant senior resident who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine.

“The Resident” hails from scribes Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, with Phillip Noyce directing the pilot. Holden Jones will serve as executive producer, while Schore and Sethi are co-executive producers. Oly Obst and Antoine Fuqua are also exec producing. Fuqua Films and 3 Arts Entertainment are producing with 20th Century Fox TV.

Fox’s drama pilots in contention include a TV reboot of the war movie “Behind Enemy Lines,” post-apocalyptic vampire thriller “The Passage,” and an X-Men pilot from Matt Nix and Bryan Singer, who will direct.

Czuchry was most recently seen on the Netflix revival of “Gilmore Girls,” in which he continued the role of Rory’s rich-kid squeeze and — spoiler alert — possible father of her child, Logan Huntzberger. He also wrapped up a seven-season stint as Alicia Florrick’s lawyerly frenemy on CBS legal drama “The Good Wife” in 2016.

Czuchry is repped by Gersh and Thruline.