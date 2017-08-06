Alec Baldwin Sets First Look Deal with ABC Studios, to Return as ‘Match Game’ Host for Season 3

“Match Game” has been renewed for Season 3 at ABC, with host Alec Baldwin inking a two year first look deal with ABC Studios, the network announced Sunday at the TCA summer press tour.

Under the new deal, Baldwin’s El Dorado Pictures will develop scripted and unscripted projects under the ABC Studios banner. The production company’s development executive, Mallory Schwartz, will oversee the slate which Baldwin will executive produce.

“Alec’s quick wit, charm and star power set the stage for an unadulterated and can’t-miss hour of television each week on ‘Match Game,’” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment. “The series is an integral part of ABC ‘Fun & Games,’ and I’m glad to have it and Alec back.”

Match Game is produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA) with Baldwin, FMNA’s Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz as executive producers. The game show garnered Baldwin a 2017 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program.

“Alec Baldwin is one of the most prolific, creative people in the entertainment industry,” said Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios. “We’re looking forward to channeling that creativity for our studio.”

In addition, ABC and dick clark productions also announced that the 2017 American Music Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Nov. 19 starting at 8 p.m on ABC.

At the American Music Awards, artists will be honored in multiple musical genres, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin, EDM and Soundtrack, alongside awards for New Artist of the Year, Collaboration of the Year, Tour of the Year, Video of the Year, Favorite Song and Artist of the Year.

The awards show is produced by dick clark productions. Allen Shapiro and Mike Mahan are executive producers. Larry Klein, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are producers.

Finally, ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” will return to Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows starting Oct. 16. The show will tape live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House. This will be the third time that Kimmel and his show have broadcast from BAM.

Previous guests of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Brooklyn have included David Letterman, Howard Stern, Tracy Morgan, Bill Murray, Michael J. Fox, Chris Rock, Misty Copeland, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z and more.

Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers on the late-night show. Jason Schrift, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, David Craig and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. It is produced by Jackhole Industries in association with ABC Studios.