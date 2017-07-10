Matador Content Inks Production Deal with Little Creatures

Jay Peterson and Todd Lubin’s Matador Content, the producers behind shows such as “Lip Sync Battle” and “Boy Band,” has secured a multi-year production and development deal with Little Creatures, the production company founded by R.J. Cutler and Jane Cha, Variety has learned.

Under the partnership, Cutler and Cha will develop and produce non-fiction projects including docuseries, reality and competition shows, among others, for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms for Peterson and Lubin (pictured above) under the Matador banner.

“Matador continues to expand across all content genres and there are no better partners than R.J. and Jane to further take advantage of our production expertise,” said Matador’s Jay Peterson. “We are excited to have R.J. and Jane as active partners in this expansion.”

Cutler is the Oscar-nominated and Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker, documentarian, and television producer behind such projects as “The War Room,” “American High,” and “The September Issue.” Cha, a Peabody Award-winning and multi-Emmy-nominated producer, has been an executive producer on “Project Runway” and several of its spinoffs since their inception. Cutler also founded and ran the prolific production company Actual Reality Pictures before focusing on his narrative work and feature documentaries. Recent projects include the drama series “Nashville,” the feature film “If I Stay,” and the documentaries “The World According to Dick Cheney” and “Listen to Me Marlon.” He is currently at work on a feature documentary about legendary comedian John Belushi for Showtime.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work with R.J. on multiple series. He and Jane are truly best-in-class as trusted voices for intelligent, accurate, and honest storytelling,” added Todd Lubin of Matador. “With today’s robust demand for that style of programming, this partnership is well positioned to make some really good entertainment.”

This is a busy year for Matador which has, in addition to “Boy Band,” the upcoming spin off “Lip Sync Battle Shorties” for Nickelodeon, as well as the series “Fight World” and “Who Was” for Netflix.

The deal was brokered by CAA and Jeanne Newman, where both Matador and Little Creatures are represented.